$16 million blow to Putin: Ukraine destroys Ka-52 attack helicopter deep in Russian territory

Ukrainian drones are continuing to strike targets far beyond the front line, taking the war deep into Russian territory.

This time, the target was not a fuel depot or warehouse, but two military helicopters parked on Russian soil.

According to Defense Express, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Mi-8 transport helicopter and a Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopter at an airfield in the Oryol region.

Hit before it could even take off

The helicopters were reportedly stationed at a small airfield near the village of Pugachivka.

Officially, the site belongs to a local flying club. In practice, Ukrainian sources claim it has been used by the Russian military as a forward operating base for helicopter operations.

The aircraft allegedly helped intercept Ukrainian drones targeting sites deep inside Russia.

This time, however, the helicopters themselves became the target.

The Ka-52 in particular represents a significant loss for Moscow. Estimated to cost around 16 million dollars per unit, it is considered one of Russia’s most advanced attack helicopters.

A heavily armed battlefield asset

Nicknamed the “Alligator,” the Ka-52 features a distinctive counter-rotating rotor system and is designed for high-intensity combat missions.

It is equipped with a 30mm 2A42 automatic cannon and can carry a wide range of weapons, including Igla anti-aircraft missiles and Vikhr laser-guided anti-tank missiles.

Newer variants are also compatible with longer-range systems such as the 9M123 Khrizantema and Project 305 missiles, reportedly capable of striking targets up to 20 kilometers away.

Beyond its price tag, analysts note that the helicopter plays a key operational role.

It is used to engage armored vehicles, support ground forces, conduct reconnaissance and strike both ground and aerial targets.

Sources: Defense Express; Ukrainian media reports; AP, Wp.