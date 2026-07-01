Trump’s own people stop his progress as infighting freezes bills

The frozen bills include the massive National Defense Authorization Act

Political deadlines often bring out the absolute worst in lawmakers. As the clock ticks down toward a major summer holiday, tensions inside the Capitol are boiling over into public shouting matches.

Freezing the floor

According to the Daily Mail, a small faction of rebel Republican lawmakers is completely freezing the US House of Representatives. They are refusing to let any new bills pass.

The blockade centers on deep frustration over the Save America Act.

The strict election integrity bill remains stalled in the Senate, prompting furious House members to halt all other legislative business in protest.

On Tuesday, 14 Republicans crossed the aisle to join Democrats. They voted to maintain a strict pause on all floor activity, effectively trapping critical legislation.

Time is running out

The frozen bills include the massive National Defense Authorization Act and annual spending packages. Lawmakers are rapidly running out of time before the upcoming summer recess.

The Senate has already left town for a two-week break. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters he is frantically trying to resolve the bitter inner clashes.

The infighting has sparked vicious personal insults. Representative Anna Paulina Luna recently clashed with Congressman Tom Cole, taking to the social platform X to call him “messy.”

Cole previously dismissed her tactics during an interview with Politico.

Personal insults fly

“If she wants to be a senator, she should run for the Senate,” Cole stated. He added that her strategy simply makes the legislative body completely ineffective.

Representative Lauren Boebert also joined the blockade.

“I was gonna behave and be a good girl and vote for it, but it was going down anyway. May as well play,” Boebert explained.

Even President Donald Trump recently stepped in to calm the chaos. He previously demanded the passage of the Save America Act but warned the rebels last week to stop “grandstanding.”

Defending the blockade

Democratic leaders are watching the chaos unfold with utter disbelief. Representative Jim McGovern blasted the constant dysfunction during a floor speech.

“What on earth are we doing here?” McGovern asked.

He described a workplace where members constantly wonder if someone will throw a fit or blow everything up.

Despite the fierce criticism, Luna defended the extreme blockade tactics in a weekend interview with the Daily Mail.

“We don’t call it obstruction, we call it how the sausage is made, and as you know, DC legislation is a messy thing, but we always get it done,” Luna stated.

Sources: Daily Mail, Politico, X