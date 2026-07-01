Writer reveals how Epstein used wild Putin secrets to play the US elite

People often wonder why the global elite ever tolerated a man with no actual credentials.

Power and secrecy always attract a crowd. Wealthy figures often build mysterious networks behind closed doors.

But one disgraced financier seemingly took insider knowledge to a completely different level.

Playing the mobster

Author Michael Wolff recently shared some bizarre memories on his Substack platform, HOWL. The writer claims that Jeffrey Epstein accurately predicted massive geopolitical shifts.

According to Yahoo and The Daily Beast, Wolff compared the late financier to a traditional underworld boss. Epstein apparently built a deep network of elite informants.

“As with mobsters, there was a sense of knowingness, of a deep, well-informed cynicism, and, too, the suggestion that he had important people, politicians, law enforcement, bankers in his pocket and always talking to him,” Wolff wrote.

The author noted that Epstein constantly dropped extraordinary pieces of casual information into everyday conversations.

Predicting global conflict

Those casual chats sometimes involved massive military movements. Wolff insists that Epstein knew exactly what Russian leader Vladimir Putin was planning overseas.

“Months before it occurred, he was predicting the invasion of Crimea, and years before,” Wolff explained.

He added that Epstein predicted the push into Ukraine. The financier also offered bizarre commentary on the Russian president’s private life.

Blind spots and billionaires

The predictions went far beyond Eastern Europe. Wolff claimed that Epstein knew the price of OPEC crude oil before it became public.

He credited that specific tip to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Justice Department records actually confirm social ties between the men.

Epstein also allegedly knew about top government appointments. He predicted that Loretta Lynch would become attorney general weeks before her official nomination.

However, Wolff pointed out a massive irony in this vast intelligence network. Epstein completely missed the fact that federal authorities were building a massive criminal case against him. He died in jail shortly after his arrest in 2019.

The center of the world

People often wonder why the global elite ever tolerated a man with no actual credentials. Wolff argued that the sheer mystery was the main attraction.

“Reasonably, how could you not have run in the opposite direction?” Wolff asked his readers.

He suggested that Epstein simply played a character. The disgraced financier realized the modern world was chaotic and positioned himself as the ultimate insider.

“Epstein understood that, in a world of ever-increasing randomness if not absurdity, there might certainly exist a role for a man who seemed to know everything, and that he could play it,” Wolff wrote.

Sources: The Daily Beast, HOWL