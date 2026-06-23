Trump’s presidency could end soon: A date has been set

The assessment is that it won’t be long.

Speculation about Donald Trump’s future continues to dominate American politics.

While the former president openly discusses the future and even sells merchandise hinting at another term in the White House, critics also question how long he can realistically remain in office.

Now, a significant statement comes from one of the Democrats’ most well-known strategists.

Predicts Early Departure

James Carville, who has been a prominent figure in American politics for decades, believes that Donald Trump will not complete his current presidential term.

This is reported by Newsner.

On the podcast Politics War Room, he presents a striking theory that the American president will leave office long before his term ends.

Carville points out, among other things, that he expects a significant backlash from voters in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Trump has no earthly idea what’s coming. They’re not telling him. The vote against him in November is going to be, like, breathtaking,” he says.

According to the strategist, the pressure surrounding the office is also catching up with Trump, whom he believes already seems tired of the daily tasks.

Sets Date for His Prediction

Carville doesn’t just predict a departure. He also sets a concrete timeframe.

He claims that Trump will not remain in office beyond Easter 2027.

“He’s obviously not well. He’s sleeping all the time, drooling all over himself or whatever,” Carville claimed, according to Newsner.

However, this assessment is far from universally shared.

During the same podcast, co-host Al Hunt dismissed theories that Trump was indifferent to the upcoming elections.

On the contrary, he believes the White House fears the consequences of a defeat, as a change of power could lead to new investigations and increased political pressure.

The statements have already triggered a sharp rebuttal from the Trump camp.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle flatly rejected Carville’s assessments and instead personally targeted the strategist in a response to Fox News.