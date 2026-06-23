Disney goes on the offensive in high-stakes battle with Trump regulators

The feud between the president and the network escalates.

Pressure between major media companies and Washington is rarely fought in public. ABC has now decided to take that battle directly to its audience.

According to Reuters, the Disney-owned broadcaster announced a new on-air campaign urging viewers to support the network as it faces two separate disputes with the U.S. government, both linked to actions taken by the Federal Communications Commission under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Turning viewers into advocates

ABC’s campaign will appear during broadcasts of The View, as well as on the network’s website and social media platforms.

One of the messages asks viewers to weigh in directly with federal regulators.

“The FCC wants to control who is allowed to appear on the show,” one promotional spot says. “Viewers use your voice.”

Another advertisement focuses on the regulator’s scrutiny of ABC-owned local stations.

“The FCC is questioning our commitment to the community,” the network says in a separate message. “Show your support.”

Two battles at once

ABC’s latest move comes after the FCC launched investigations involving both the network’s television stations and The View.

Earlier this year, the commission ordered unusually early license reviews for eight ABC-owned stations located in major markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Houston.

Normally, those reviews would not begin until 2028.

At the same time, the FCC has been examining The View after determining the daytime talk show falls under federal equal-time requirements involving political candidates.

Broadcast licenses are critical for television stations because they determine whether broadcasters can continue operating on public airwaves.

Trump and ABC have a long-running feud

Conflict between Trump and ABC did not begin with the latest investigations.

The president has repeatedly criticized networks, news programs and late-night hosts whom he believes treat him unfairly.

Last year, Trump publicly called for ABC to dismiss late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. He has also urged regulators to take action against broadcasters he argues are biased against him.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump, has defended the agency’s actions and linked the station reviews to a broader investigation into alleged unlawful discrimination tied to diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

“If Disney engaged in illegal DEI discrimination, if it failed to operate broadcast stations in the public interest, it will be held accountable,” Carr said.

Free speech concerns

ABC has strongly pushed back against the FCC’s actions.

The network argues that forcing early reviews of its stations violates constitutional protections and amounts to government interference in protected speech.

Last month, ABC described the reviews as “unlawful, arbitrary, and unconstitutional” and argued they infringe upon the company’s First Amendment rights.

With the FCC continuing its investigations and ABC now mobilizing viewers to enter the fight, a dispute that began in regulatory filings is increasingly playing out on television screens across the United States.