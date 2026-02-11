Turkey does “a Russia” – two bands canceled due to “incompatibility with societal values”

The same bands are already, or have been, banned in Russia.

Others are reading now

Two international metal bands were set to perform in one of Istanbul’s busiest districts this week.

But now Turkish metalheads will have to headbang at home, as local authorities have stepped in and canceled the concerts.

Officials cited concerns over public reaction and cultural values as reasons for their decision.

Concerts called off

The governor’s office in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş district announced on Tuesday that concerts by Russian band Slaughter to Prevail, now based in the United States, and Polish group Behemoth would not go ahead, according to AFP.

In a statement, the district authority said the performances were canceled “due to their incompatibility with our societal values.”

Also read

The statement added that the planned events had sparked “a strong reaction from many segments of society,” without elaborating further.

The venue, Zorlu Center, was also ordered to suspend “any kind of concerts, festivals and paid programs for two days, February 10 and 11.”

Already banned in Russia

Following a series of concerts in Russia in 2014, the members of Behemoth were arrested, officially because of issues with their visas.

That being said, they faced intense pressure from religious and conservative groups in Russia.

The lead singer, Nergal, later said that they had received a five-year ban from entering the country.

Also read

Slaughter to Prevail is originally a Russian band but officially relocated to Florida, USA, in 2022. Recent reports indicate that the band has been banned in Russia, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The band members have publicly stated that they are against the war in Ukraine, although they have faced criticism for continuing to use Russian symbols such as the Russian coat of arms. The band has said that they are proud of their home country but against the war.

Lead singer slams decision

The decision prompted widespread discussion online. Critics and supporters alike voiced their views on social media platforms.

Slaughter to Prevail’s frontman, who performs as “Alex the Terrible,” addressed the controversy in a video posted on Instagram in English and Russian, with Turkish subtitles.

He denounced “a group of Islamists who put pressure on the government by claiming that we are doing satanic propaganda.”

Also read

He added: “It is completely false. I personally will go to Valhalla, after I die”, before pointing to the fact that the guitarist of the band is orthodox Christian.

Sources: AFP, The Guardian, Metal Hammer