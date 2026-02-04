Turning Point USA announces rival Super Bowl halftime show

Turning Point USA sets out rival Super Bowl performance.

Others are reading now

As the Super Bowl approaches, one conservative organization is offering an alternative spectacle of its own. Turning Point USA says its event will deliver a different vision of entertainment during one of America’s biggest sporting nights.

Turning Point USA has announced what it is calling The All-American Halftime Show, positioning it as a rival to the Super Bowl’s official musical performance.

The organization said the event will celebrate “faith, family and freedom”.

This year’s Super Bowl matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is expected to draw hundreds of millions of viewers worldwide, with halftime performances and commercials often rivaling the game itself for attention.

Turning Point’s move appears to be a response to the choice of Bad Bunny as the official halftime headliner.

Also read

Distancing from tradition

While halftime concerts are a long-standing part of American football culture, Turning Point USA has framed its event as a break from what it sees as a cultural norm it no longer supports.

The group has previously demonstrated its ability to draw large audiences. Turning Point said that around 90,000 people attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial service last year, with millions more watching online.

Still, the Super Bowl remains one of the most watched broadcasts in the world, with about 127 million viewers tuning in last year, making it unlikely that any alternative event will rival the main show’s reach.

Lineup revealed

Turning Point USA confirmed that its alternative halftime lineup will feature country music artists Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice and Gabby Barrett.

The organisation has promoted the event as a way for viewers dissatisfied with the official halftime act to watch a performance more aligned with conservative values.

Also read

A petition calling for Bad Bunny to be replaced has circulated online, though there is no indication it has had any effect on Super Bowl organisers.

Kirk legacy invoked

Following the death of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, his widow Erika Kirk pledged to expand the organisation’s influence.

“They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s merciful love,” she said at the time. “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife.”

She added: “If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before you have no idea, you have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world.”

Turning Point USA has said the alternative halftime show is part of its effort to uphold that legacy.

Also read

Sources: Turning Point USA statements, LadBible