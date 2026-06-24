TV host slams Trump over ‘fascist, terrorist activity’ at polling stations

Rosie O’Donnell is certainly no stranger to trading harsh words with Donald Trump.

Political tensions continue to escalate as the nation moves deeper into another highly contested election cycle.

High profile celebrities are increasingly using independent media platforms to express their deep fears about the future of the country.

One famous television personality just crossed a massive rhetorical line during a new audio interview.

A bitter rivalry

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell is certainly no stranger to trading harsh words with Donald Trump. She is an Emmy winning entertainer who famously hosted her own highly successful daytime talk show.

Her public animosity with the Republican leader actually dates all the way back to 2006. She criticized his management of a beauty pageant on live television while cohosting The View.

That single television segment sparked an endless barrage of insults from the billionaire. They have spent nearly two decades engaged in one of the most vicious celebrity feuds in modern history.

Now, SkyNews Australia reports that O’Donnell has launched a fresh tirade against his political administration.

A harsh accusation

The outspoken actress recently appeared as a guest on a podcast hosted by self help author Marianne Williamson.

During the broadcast, O’Donnell aggressively condemned the administration for proposing the use of immigration enforcement at voting sites.

“This is fascist, terrorist activity and it’s treasonous to do this to American people,” O’Donnell stated during the interview, according to SkyNews Australia.

She focused her intense anger directly on the idea of deploying federal agents to monitor local polling places.

Warning of a crisis

“This is a treasonous act what this guy just said, that they’re sending ICE out, especially on voting day,” she told Williamson on the podcast.

The famous comedian did not stop at criticizing current law enforcement policies. She offered a dark prediction about what the president might do next.

O’Donnell claimed that Trump could intentionally orchestrate a catastrophic event to justify delaying or completely cancelling the upcoming elections in 2028.

She argued that the current political climate is actively being manipulated to set up such a terrifying scenario. She referenced broader political fears among his most vocal critics to support her explosive theory.

Sources: Sky News Australia, The Marianne Williamson Podcast