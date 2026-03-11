UFO researcher and former US general disappears without trace

Ex-Air Force general with classified knowledge goes missing.

Others are reading now

A retired U.S. Air Force major general known for his work on secret military technology has disappeared in New Mexico.

Authorities say a large search effort involving local law enforcement and the FBI has so far failed to locate him.

William “Neil” McCasland, 68, vanished on February 27 after leaving his home on Quail Run Court in Albuquerque at around 11 a.m.

According to local authorities, investigators do not know where he went after stepping out of his house.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are leading the search.

Also read

Extensive search effort

Officials say they are using multiple methods to locate the retired general.

Law enforcement confirmed they are deploying undisclosed “advanced technologies” during the search, though they have not found any evidence of foul play.

Investigators believe McCasland, described as an avid outdoorsman, may have gone hiking in the nearby Sandia foothills.

Neil McCasland is described as 5’11 with white hair and blue eyes.

Appeal to the public

Authorities are asking anyone who was in the Northeast Heights or Sandia Mountains area on February 27 or 28 to come forward.

Also read

“Our priority is finding Mr. McCasland safely,” Sheriff John Allen said.

“Our investigators and search teams are working continuously, and we’re coordinating closely with our local, state, and federal partners.”

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart has described the disappearance as a serious security issue.

Speaking on his Reality Check podcast, he said McCasland had worked on highly classified military programs for decades.

“If you were Russia, or you were China, God forbid, General Neil McCasland would be one of your targets. So I sincerely hope that’s not the case.”

Also read

Long military career

McCasland spent around four decades working on advanced U.S. military technologies.

During his career he contributed to projects that led to modern satellite imagery used by the U.S. military.

He also served as chief engineer for the Global Positioning System (GPS) program in the late 1990s.

Later roles included running the Space Based Laser Project Office and leading the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Vehicles Directorate.

Toward the end of his career, he became director of special programs at the Pentagon, giving him access to some of the country’s most classified research.

Also read

His final major post was commanding the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. The base has long been linked to rumors about alleged extraterrestrial materials, including claims tied to the Roswell incident.

Coulthart said the timing of McCasland’s disappearance raised questions because discussions about declassifying UFO information have increased in recent years.

“The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America,” he said.

Sources: Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Reality Check podcast, Unilad