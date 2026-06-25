NATO is crowdsourcing a way to permanently shut down Russian airfields

Ukraine and NATO are launching a €250,000 “Airfield Denial Challenge” to crowdsource new military technology. Looking for autonomous drone swarms and AI targeting capable of surviving heavy jamming, the alliance hopes the private sector can invent a way to permanently shut down secure Russian air bases.

One of Russia’s most devastating advantages in the ongoing war is its ability to launch relentless tactical airstrikes from secure bases located deep behind enemy lines. While Ukraine has managed to strike these rear-area airfields, the attacks simply aren’t sustained enough to permanently stop the bombers from taking off. Now, NATO and Ukraine are trying a radically different approach: they are turning to the private sector and offering a cash prize to anyone who can figure out how to persistently shut down Russian air bases for good.

The limits of the current arsenal

The battlefield math right now heavily favors Moscow. Russian tactical aviation operates from bases sitting comfortably beyond the reach of most conventional Ukrainian weapons. From these safe havens, they launch a continuous stream of guided aerial bombs and cruise missiles at Ukrainian front lines and civilian centers.

According to NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), Ukraine’s current workarounds just aren’t cutting it. While Kyiv occasionally manages to hit these bases using long-range missiles or single-unit loitering munitions, the damage is usually temporary and relatively easy to repair.

The problem is that these traditional weapons lack the “mass-effect” and persistence needed to keep a massive airfield offline. They are also highly vulnerable to heavy Russian electronic warfare (EW) jamming. To truly level the playing field, military leaders say they need a way to persistently deny the enemy access to their own runways, fuel depots, and parked aircraft.

Crowdsourcing the ultimate runway killer

To solve this massive tactical problem, military leaders have launched the “Airfield Denial Challenge,” offering a €250,000 reward to tech companies, startups, and engineering teams. They are essentially asking the global private sector to invent a completely new way to cripple enemy infrastructure.

The organizers are keeping an open mind regarding the actual technology. According to The War Zone, the military is asking for everything from autonomous drone swarms to alternative hybrid delivery mechanisms. However, they are demanding some serious capabilities: the winning system must operate effectively in all weather conditions, completely without GPS, and without constant human control.

Furthermore, the tech needs to feature AI-assisted target acquisition to reduce the need for highly trained human operators. The ultimate goal is a smart system capable of slipping through heavy defenses and simultaneously striking multiple targets across an airfield, ensuring it cannot be patched up and reused the next day.

The race from prototype to production

The timeline for this tech challenge is incredibly aggressive. Submissions are due by mid-July, with finalists invited to pitch their prototypes to military leaders in Poland by early September. Most importantly, NATO has made it clear that any proposed solution must be ready for rapid fielding on the actual battlefield within a year.

This incredibly tight deadline highlights the immense hurdles standing between a clever idea and a combat-ready weapon. Ukraine has already proven it possesses one of the most innovative defense tech sectors on the planet, constantly inventing and testing new drones under intense wartime pressure. Yet, despite that ingenuity, they have consistently struggled to overcome the financial and logistical barriers of mass-producing sophisticated weapons.

By backing this challenge, NATO is hoping to use its deep pockets to bridge that manufacturing gap. With a massive innovation fund at their disposal, the alliance could help rapidly scale a winning design. Still, transforming a crowdsourced prototype into a persistent, airfield-destroying force in less than twelve months will be a monumental mountain to climb.