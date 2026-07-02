Ukraine argues Russian shadow fleet vessels are legitimate military targets

The lines between civilian commerce and wartime operations are blurring fast.

For decades, international laws protected merchant shipping from direct military action. According to The Kyiv Independent, a fierce legal battle is brewing over a secret fleet of vessels hiding a dangerous double life

Redefining the fleet

A major push is underway to strip a controversial shipping network of its civilian protections. It is a bold move. According to a report from The Kyiv Independent, Ukraine wants Russia’s massive shadow fleet treated as legitimate military targets.

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba outlined this stance in a June 26 letter sent to the International Maritime Organization. The Financial Times reported that Kuleba challenged the true purpose of these vessels.

“Legitimate questions arise as to whether the activities of such vessels can be regarded solely as ordinary commercial operations,” Kuleba wrote. He added that the oil and gas carriers are “critical to the generation of budget revenues for the Russian Federation and the continuation of its war effort.”

Moscow relies heavily on roughly 1,800 aging, opaque vessels to export petroleum and dodge Western sanctions. Data from shipbroker Clarksons shows that most are over 20 years old. Ships that old are typically scrapped.

Floating fortresses

The legal dispute follows recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian vessels. These attacks prompted Moscow to accuse Kyiv of terrorism. However, Kuleba countered by pointing out that Russian forces have repeatedly targeted civilian shipping instead.

The letter noted that Russia has struck 59 merchant vessels since the war began, including ships carrying vital food supplies. “These attacks constitute further evidence of the Russian Federation’s blatant disregard for international humanitarian law, the laws governing naval warfare, and the safety of merchant shipping,” Kuleba wrote.

Meanwhile, fresh evidence suggests that Moscow is actively converting its commercial fleet into functional warships. An investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project revealed a shocking twist. A Gazprom-owned tanker had been equipped with heavy machine guns behind sandbags.

Journalists also identified two dozen people aboard with Russian military backgrounds. Europe is pushing back. The UK and France recently seized shadow tankers in nearby waters.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, Financial Times, Lloyd’s List, OCCRP, Clarksons