Ukraine hits Russian ammo depot, triggers evacuation

It is at least the fourth time that site has been hit.

In November 2023, a military facility in the Russian region of Volgograd was struck in a Ukrainian attack. At that time, a small-arms ammo depot was set on fire and 630 people were evacuated.

In March 2024, the site was attacked again.

A year later, March 2025, another Ukrainian strike hit the facility.

And now, the same site has been hit again, this time prompting evacuations.

Ammo depot in flames

Volgograd Region Governor Andrei Bocharov said early Thursday that the area had come under missile fire, sparking a blaze at a Russian Defense Ministry facility near the village of Kotluban.

According to the indendent Russian outlet, ASTRA, he said no civilians were hurt and no residential property was damaged.

Residents of Kotluban were moved to temporary accommodation centers in Gorodishche due to the “threat of detonation during firefighting,” Bocharov said.

ASTRA reported that military unit 57229/51 was struck. Public records indicate the site houses an arsenal belonging to the Defense Ministry’s Main Missile and Artillery Directorate.

The Ukrainian General Staff has not yet commented on the reports, and the information has not been independently verified.

Continued Ukrainian pressure

In 2025, Ukraine intensified its campaign of attacking targets on Russian territory, focusing primarily on Russian military and manufacturing facilities and sites used for oil or gas production.

United24Media reported on February 9, 2026, that out of the total of 371 missile and drone strikes conducted by Ukraine on Russian soil in 2025, 132 of the attacks struck Russian military facilities.

195 of the attacks struck Russian oil or gas infrastructure.

Sources: ASTRA (Telegram), statements by regional governors, Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine’s General Staff, United24Media