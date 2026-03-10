Ukraine is testing new ballistic missile – and it will likely give Putin a headache this summer

Considering how much Russian air defenses struggle with Ukraine’s drones and current missiles, the FP-7 could be devastating.

A Ukrainian defense technology company is moving toward testing a new ballistic missile designed to strike targets far from the battlefield. Engineers say the system is nearing completion after months of development.

If successful, the missile could expand Ukraine’s domestically developed long-range strike capabilities.

In an interview with Army TV on March 9, Denys Shtilerman, chief designer and co-founder of defense firm Fire Point, said the company plans to begin flight testing the new FP-9 ballistic missile in early summer 2026.

Shtilerman said the development team is finishing work on the missile’s engine, which is among the final elements required before the system can move into live testing.

Development nears completion

The FP-9 is designed to travel roughly 855 kilometers and reach speeds of about 2,200 meters per second during flight.

In kilometers per hour, the speed would be 7,920 (4,920 miles per hour).

Engineers say the missile can climb to an altitude of up to 70 kilometers while carrying a warhead weighing as much as 800 kilograms.

With an estimated strike accuracy of about 20 meters, the system is intended to engage large strategic targets located deep behind enemy lines.

Can punch a hole in Russian air defenses

Ballistic missiles are defined by following a ballistic trajectory, meaning they travel high into the air before hurtling down toward their target at high speed.

The largest types of ballistic missiles are capable of completing a full orbital flight, leaving the Earth’s atmosphere before using gravity to gain immense speed.

Ballistic missiles are exceptionally difficult to intercept, as they fly at altitudes out of reach for conventional air defense systems before reaching hypersonic speeds when traveling toward their target, leaving a very short window between detection and activating air defenses.

Ukraine has wreaked havoc on Russian territory for more than a year now, with drones and other types of missiles destroying several high-value targets deep within Russian territory.

And as the weapons used by Ukraine so far travel far slower than a ballistic missile, the FP-7 could easily punch a ballistic-missile-sized hole in Russian air defenses when it becomes operational.

Sources: Army TV