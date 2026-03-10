New UK law could stop young people from ever buying cigarettes

In many countries it used to be normal to smoke in restaurants, offices, and even on airplanes. Today the rules are stricter and the number of smokers is slowly falling.

Smoking has changed a lot in the last few decades. Governments are trying new ways to stop young people from starting in the first place.

The generation will never reach the legal age

The United Kingdom is preparing one of the most ambitious anti-smoking laws yet. If the plan goes ahead, people born after January 1, 2009 will never be able to buy tobacco legally, reports Videnskab.

The new law on tobacco and e-cigarettes is expected to pass in March 2026. When it takes effect, the legal age for buying tobacco will increase by one year every year starting in 2027. In practice this means that the youngest generation will never reach the legal age to buy cigarettes.

The goal is to create what the government calls a smoke-free generation. The law does not ban smoking. It also does not affect people who already smoke. Instead it slowly removes access to tobacco for the youngest age groups.

Public health experts say this approach makes sense. Most smokers start when they are teenagers. Preventing young people from starting is therefore one of the most effective ways to reduce smoking.

Stopping growing number of smokers

Around 5 million people in the United Kingdom still smoke. That equals about 11 percent of the population over the age of 15.

Each year about 127,500 young adults in Britain start smoking. The new law is designed to stop that number from growing.

Supporters expect strong criticism from groups connected to the tobacco industry. Similar reactions appeared in the past when indoor smoking bans were introduced. Critics will likely argue that the law gives the state too much control over personal choices.

Opinion polls show strong public support for the plan. More than two thirds of Britons back the proposal. Many smokers also support it.

Local authorities called Trading Standards will enforce the rules. They monitor shops and investigate illegal tobacco sales. A recent grant of 10 million pounds should help strengthen these efforts.

The law also includes measures aimed at making vaping less attractive to children. At the same time, e-cigarettes will remain available for adults who want a less harmful alternative to smoking.