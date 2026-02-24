Ukraine reveals three-step war plan to force Russia to peace

Ukraine plans to hit Russia where it hurts – and on all fronts.

Ukraine says it is intensifying its military and economic pressure on Russia as the full-scale war enters its fourth year, arguing that stronger defenses are essential to make Moscow accept peace.

In a new action plan presented by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, Kyiv set out three strategic goals focused on air protection, battlefield stabilization across multiple domains, and cutting off resources that fuel Russia’s war effort.

Ukraine framed the plan as a parallel track to diplomacy, aimed at shifting the balance through measurable targets and tighter coordination with partners.

Closing the skies

Protecting civilians and critical infrastructure is described as the first priority, with Ukraine setting an ambition to detect all aerial threats in real time and to intercept at least 95% of incoming missiles and drones.

Fedorov said work has already begun to build a multi-layer “small” air-defense system and expand interceptor capacity, alongside organizational changes meant to improve how the system functions day to day.

The plan emphasizes countering Shahed drone attacks as part of a broader push for steady city-level protection, arguing that national resilience depends on reliable air cover.

Halting the advance – on all fronts

Ukraine’s second goal is to stop Russian forces “on land, at sea, and in cyberspace,” while continuing reforms intended to improve how forces are supplied, trained, and managed.

Fedorov credited front-line troops for holding positions and said Russia “pays for every kilometer,” citing a figure of 156 soldiers per square kilometer in the Donetsk region and describing a benchmark of more than 200 killed “occupants” per km² as the level at which further advance becomes impossible.

He said the ministry has a defined list of decisions and projects, including procurement improvements, completion of “hull reform,” and a shift toward data-based training and command.

Choking war funding

The third goal targets Russia’s ability to finance missiles, drones, contracts for soldiers, and propaganda. Fedorov identified oil revenue as the central source, saying Russia sells crude globally through a “shadow fleet.”

The plan calls for stronger sanctions, closer coordination with partners, a strategy to counter the shadow fleet, and joint maritime actions. Ukraine said it is preparing measures intended to make Russia’s budget deficit this year “the largest in history,” alongside a separate effort aimed at the “cognitive domain.”

Fedorov said Ukraine will pursue expanded partnerships for assistance, maintain a technological edge, and use the ePoints system through DELTA to turn battlefield data into faster, more accurate strikes.

Sources: Statements released by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine