Ukraine warns of online recruitment of minors for attacks

Ukrainian authorities say they have stopped a series of planned school attacks involving minors allegedly recruited by Russian operatives.

The cases have raised fresh concerns about the targeting of vulnerable young people during the war, reports Digi24.ro.

Plots disrupted

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) says it prevented attacks in central and southern regions of the country.

According to Digi24.ro, citing Kyiv Post, two students were identified in the Kirovohrad and Odesa regions.

Officials said the teenagers were allegedly preparing to target their own schools.

Police and security services intervened before any attacks could take place.

Online recruitment

Investigators say the minors were approached through social media platforms.

According to Digi24.ro, the SBU said Telegram and TikTok were used to contact and recruit young people.

One channel, referred to as “ETERSSA,” was described as part of a broader effort to target minors.

Authorities allege that recruiters used manipulation, including promises of “justice” or protection for family members.

Planned attacks

In one case, a 15-year-old was reportedly instructed to build an explosive device.

According to Digi24.ro, the plan involved detonating it inside a school during a break and then carrying out further attacks.

Officials said weapons, including a firearm and a knife, were also intended to be used.

Security forces said they seized materials linked to the alleged plot during a search.

Second case uncovered

A separate investigation identified another student at an earlier stage of recruitment.

According to Digi24.ro, authorities said the individual was expected to receive weapons for a planned attack.

Officials also claimed the minors were encouraged to take their own lives afterward to eliminate witnesses.

The claims have not been independently verified.

Legal action underway

The suspect in the Kirovohrad case has been formally notified of suspicion.

According to Digi24.ro, this is a preliminary legal step before charges are filed.

If convicted, the teenager could face up to 10 years in prison, along with asset confiscation.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine the extent of the alleged network.

Sources: Digi24.ro, Kyiv Post