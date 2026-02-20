Ukrainian delivery firm teams up with UPS

Ukraine’s largest private courier service is stepping onto the American market. The move marks another milestone for a company that has continued to grow despite the pressures of war at home.

By teaming up with a major U.S. delivery firm, Nova Post is aiming to serve both the Ukrainian diaspora and small businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

According to the Kyiv Independent, Nova Post has partnered with U.S.-based UPS, allowing customers to send parcels weighing up to 30 kilograms to Ukraine through 6,000 UPS Store locations nationwide. The service was announced in a press release on Feb. 18.

Shipments can also be arranged online or via the company’s app in Ukraine, with deliveries expected within a week. Prices begin at $25 for a one-kilogram parcel and rise to $200 for the maximum 30-kilogram weight.

Focus on customers

“The move is primarily aimed at consumer-to-consumer (C2C) customers as well as small and medium-sized businesses,” Oleksii Taranenko, Nova Post’s chief business development officer, told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 18.

“It enables them to send personal items, gifts, or small shipments in a fast and convenient way.”

Founded in 2001 and known domestically as Nova Poshta, the company has broadened its international footprint during Russia’s full-scale invasion. It now operates in 17 countries and has become an essential service for Ukrainians abroad seeking to send packages and documents home.

As operations in the United States develop, Nova Post says delivery times could fall to five days and additional services will be introduced.

Growth amid war

Although the company has not yet opened physical branches in the U.S., it plans gradual expansion into major cities. “We expect demand to grow,” Taranenko said.

He added that UPS was selected because of its emphasis on “convenience and simplicity,” noting that technical integration between the two firms took just two to three weeks due to compatible digital systems.

Since 2022, Nova Post has expanded across countries hosting large Ukrainian refugee communities, including Poland and Germany.

Last year, the company reported delivering 22 million parcels domestically and 29 million internationally — a 10% increase year on year.

Within Ukraine, the firm invested Hr 4 billion ($92.4 million) in 2025 to develop its branches and logistics network.

The expansion comes despite heavy losses from Russian attacks. More than 400 branches and terminals have been damaged or destroyed, with rebuilding costs reaching Hr 1.1 billion ($25 million). Last month, four employees were killed in a strike on a terminal in Kharkiv. Since 2022, 26 staff members have died due to Russian attacks, including 18 in direct strikes on company facilities.

