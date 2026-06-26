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Ukranian flag flies over retreating Russians as they ‘abandon their defensive lines’

Lauge Risom Koch Lauge Risom Koch
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Ukranian flag flies over retreating Russians as they ‘abandon their defensive lines’
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Ukraine says Russian troops are evacuating positions on the Kinburn Spit after sustained attacks by Ukrainian forces.

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Ukrainian forces say Russian troops are withdrawing from positions on the Kinburn Spit after sustained attacks, releasing footage that appears to show the Ukrainian flag flying in the contested area.

Withdrawal reported

According to WP, Ukraine’s Southern Territorial Defense Forces said Russian troops were evacuating personnel from the Kinburn Spit, the only part of Mykolaiv Oblast still under Russian control.

“The Southern Defense Forces have forced the occupiers to withdraw from their positions with their powerful fire. The evacuation of surviving personnel is underway, the occupiers are abandoning their defensive lines,” the command said in a Facebook post.

Flag displayed

The statement was accompanied by a video showing a Ukrainian flag flying beside a damaged building on the Kinburn Spit.

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According to WP, the Ukrainian military also declared: “We are not stopping! One day our tanks will finally reach Dzhankoy!”

Strategic location

The Kinburn Spit is a narrow sandy peninsula that separates part of the Black Sea from the Dnipro-Buh estuary.

Russian forces occupied the area in March 2022 and have since used it as a position for operations against southern Ukraine.

Its location has made it strategically important for controlling access to nearby waterways and coastal areas.

Sources: WP

This article is made and published by Lauge Risom Koch, who may have used AI in the preparation

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