Unprepared sniper team missed 102 frantic warnings before Trump rally chaos

High-profile political events require seamless coordination to protect the figures on stage.

When security systems break down, the consequences are immediate and devastating. A newly released federal watchdog report reveals how easily vital warnings slip through the cracks, reports Dr News.

A massive silence

A federal probe has uncovered deep flaws during a 2024 campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Agents completely missed 102 radio warnings from local police regarding the gunman who tried to assassinate Donald Trump.

The critical breakdowns are detailed in a report from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General. The watchdog evaluated security failures surrounding the Butler event.

During that rally, twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed onto a nearby rooftop. He opened fire, wounding the former president and killing a bystander before a sniper shot him dead.

The close call left a lasting mark. “I was shot with a bullet that went through the top of my right ear. There was a lot of blood, and then I realized what was happening,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Cut off completely

A fundamental flaw was the agency’s choice to operate without a shared radio command post. Consequently, federal agents missed frantic local broadcasts tracking a suspicious figure on the grounds, Dr News Report noted.

Instead of a smooth radio link, the agency operated in a vacuum. “Instead, we found that the Secret Service received only five phone calls and three text messages about Crooks,” the report stated.

Because of this isolation, agents never warned the immediate protective detail. The silence severely crippled the agency’s response right before the shooting started.

Massive criticism followed the disaster, prompting Secret Service chief Kimberly Cheatle to resign the next day. The new details confirm earlier suspicions that poor communication crippled the defense plan.

Blind in the sky

The blind spots extended into the air. Investigators discovered that the gunman flew a drone over the venue just hours before opening fire.

Technical problems left the security team blind to aerial threats. According to the oversight agency, the entire anti-drone setup relied on a lone employee who possessed minimal training and failed to run a preliminary check.

It took the operator hours to fix the problem. Meanwhile, the attacker completed a nine-minute drone flight completely undetected.

This watchdog assessment adds to a growing pile of official reviews exposing deep systemic flaws. The agency faces intense scrutiny over multiple close calls, including a Florida golf course incident and a weapon arrest.

Sources: Dr News Report, Truth Social