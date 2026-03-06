US media in embarrassing mistake: labels Ukrainian drone footage as US weapon

Iranian-made Shahed drones continue appearing in conflicts from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Others are reading now

Ukrainian engineers have developed several systems specifically designed to counter the drones that Russia has used extensively since the start of the full-scale invasion.

A recent broadcast by a major US network has now sparked controversy after footage of one of these Ukrainian systems was reportedly misidentified.

Footage misidentified

Fox News aired video showing a drone intercepting a Shahed-type attack drone but presented it as American technology destroying Iranian drones in the Middle East.

According to Ukrainian drone manufacturer Wild Hornets, the clip actually shows the STING interceptor drone, a Ukrainian system used by Kyiv’s air defense units.

The drone was developed by Wild Hornets engineers to intercept kamikaze drones such as Shahed, Geran and Lancet, as well as reconnaissance drones.

Also read

The footage broadcast by Fox News reportedly included a visible Wild Hornets watermark.

Ukrainian response

Wild Hornets acknowledged the coverage but clarified the origin of the technology.

“We appreciate that international media outlets such as Fox News are highlighting the effective work of interceptor drones,” the company said in a post on X directed at the broadcaster.

“This segment shows footage of STING, a Ukrainian interceptor drone developed by Wild Hornets engineers and used by Ukrainian air defense units to destroy Shahed drones.”

Broadcast claims

During the segment, Fox News commentator Brett Velicovich said the video showed how “American artificial intelligence and high-tech arsenal have completely destroyed the Iranian war machine and weapons development.”

Also read

However, according to the Ukrainian manufacturer, the video actually shows Ukrainian-developed equipment being used to destroy a drone launched by Russian forces.

Growing drone threat

The incident comes as Shahed-type drones are increasingly being used in conflicts beyond Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that the United States had asked Ukraine for assistance in defending against Iranian Shahed drones in the Middle East.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian specialists could help strengthen defenses against the same type of drones Russia has repeatedly deployed against Ukrainian cities since 2022.

Source: The Kyiv Independent