Usha Vance speaks out on marriage and independence

Usha Vance: ‘I’m not his subordinate’.

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Life in Washington often brings scrutiny, but Usha Vance says her relationship is built on something far more ordinary.

In a rare interview, she spoke about balancing personal beliefs with public life alongside Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking to NBC News, Vance described communication as central to their marriage.

“JD and I talk to each other all the time. I want to understand what’s going on in his world, what he’s focused on, what he’s worried about, because that’s what marriage is all about. I want to support him, and if I don’t know what’s going on, I can’t,” she said.

Open disagreements

Vance made clear that political differences are not unusual in their relationship.

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“I’m not his subordinate. I’m not involved professionally… There’s no expectation that we’ll agree on everything,” she said.

She added that honesty allows disagreements to remain constructive rather than divisive.

Political identity

The second lady, who was previously a registered Democrat until 2014, said she has not faced pressure to conform to a single political stance.

“Nobody ever expected me to undergo any kind of test of my views. Today, just like in 2014, I can be myself. Sometimes my opinions fit one side, other times they don’t,” Vance said.

She also noted that her independence has been accepted within her husband’s political circle.

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Vance emphasised that her focus remains on supporting her husband while maintaining her own perspective.

“This community accepts it quite well because everyone knows how much I care about JD’s success,” she said.

The 40-year-old is currently expecting the couple’s fourth child.

Vance did not address speculation surrounding her husband’s reported relationship with Erika Kirk, widow of a conservative activist.

Sources: NBC News interview with Usha Vance, ONET