Zelensky calls for Easter ceasefire in Ukraine war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a temporary ceasefire with Russia over the Easter period, as attacks on energy infrastructure continue to disrupt markets and escalate tensions.

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His proposal comes amid mounting pressure linked to the war’s impact on global oil and gas supplies.

Ceasefire proposal

According to The Moscow Times, Zelensky said Ukraine is prepared to pause fighting during Orthodox Easter, which falls on April 16 this year.

“We’re ready for a ceasefire during the Easter holidays,” he said, while stressing that any broader agreement must not compromise Ukraine’s core interests.

He added that Kyiv remains open to negotiation but ruled out concessions affecting “dignity and sovereignty”.

Energy tensions

The Ukrainian leader also suggested a mutual halt to strikes on energy facilities, which have become a key target in the conflict.

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Recent Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries and terminals have significantly reduced export capacity, contributing to instability in global markets, according to Reuters.

Zelensky indicated Ukraine would stop such operations if Russia agreed to do the same.

Diplomatic signals

Zelensky said Ukraine had received “signals” from international partners encouraging restraint on energy-related strikes.

These developments come as wider geopolitical tensions, including conflict involving Iran, have disrupted major supply routes and driven up energy prices.

Talks aimed at ending the war have reportedly stalled in recent weeks.

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Past attempts

A similar Easter ceasefire was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, though both sides accused each other of violations.

At the time, Zelensky proposed extending the truce into a longer agreement, but the suggestion was not taken forward.

Awaiting response

Russia has not yet publicly responded to the latest proposal.

The offer highlights ongoing efforts to find limited areas of de-escalation, even as the broader conflict shows little sign of ending.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Reuters