VIDEO: Trump loses his cool over Epstein question

Trump lashes out at CNN reporter over Epstein.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States should leave the Jeffrey Epstein case behind following the Justice Department’s release of nearly three million additional documents.

“I think it’s really time for the country to get on to something else,” he told reporters in the Oval Office.

The comments came as debate continues over the scope, timing and redactions in the released files.

Tense exchange

During the same appearance, Trump reacted sharply when CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins questioned him about Epstein’s survivors.

Trump was speaking alongside U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson when he turned to Collins.

“Look, CNN is thrilled… She never smiles. Someday I’ll see her smile,” he said.

When Collins followed up by asking, “What would you say to the survivors…”, Trump cut her off and escalated his criticism.

“You are the worst reporter. No wonder CNN… CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face,” he said.

Collins replied, “Well, I’m asking you about survivors.”

Trump responded: “You know why you’re not smiling? Because you know you’re not telling the truth…You’re a very dishonest organization, and they should be ashamed of you.”

CNN later defended Collins in a statement, calling her “an exceptional journalist” and praising her professionalism and credibility.

The exchange follows earlier attacks by Trump against Collins and other female journalists. In December 2025, he referred to Collins as “always stupid, and nasty” on Truth Social.

