Video: Ukrainian missile with 1 ton warhead turns Russian missile factory into pandemonium

The video clearly shows the missile penetrate the ceiling of the factory before exploding.

A strike deep inside Russian territory has drawn fresh attention to Kyiv’s expanding long-range capabilities.

Citing Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, The Kyiv Post reported that all Ukrainian-made “Flamingo” missiles launched at the targeted Russian missile-factory hit their target – and now video circulating online appears to show a powerful blast at a key missile production site.

Nighttime strike

According to reports shared by Ukrainian sources, the Votkinsk Plant in Russia’s Udmurtia Republic was hit overnight on February 20-21. The facility is known for producing Iskander-M ballistic missiles, a system widely used by Russian forces.

Footage posted on social media shows what is described as an FP-5 Flamingo cruise missile striking the site. The video captures the moment of impact, with the missile apparently breaking through the roof before detonating inside a production hall.

Ukrainian accounts say the missile carried a warhead weighing up to one ton, causing a significant internal explosion. Russian authorities have not publicly detailed the extent of the damage.

Homegrown weapon

The FP-5 Flamingo is presented by its developers as a domestically engineered long-range cruise missile. Ukrainian officials and military observers have compared its concept to the U.S.-made BGM-109 Tomahawk.

The missile is reportedly about six meters long and weighs roughly six tons. Designed for ground launch, it is said to have a range of up to 3,000 kilometers, using satellite and inertial navigation systems for guidance.

Estimates suggest it can achieve accuracy within 14 meters, though performance may vary in areas affected by electronic jamming.

Sources; OSINTtechnical on X, The Kyiv Post