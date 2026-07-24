Voters mock Trump’s declaration that he will be ‘the next president’: “Dementia must be bad”

“Does he know he’s currently the president?” one critic mocked.

When leaders reach the peak of power, stepping down is rarely easy.

American politics relies on strict rules to ensure smooth leadership changes, but the debate over how long a commander in chief should stay never truly disappears.

Testing the rules

President Donald Trump raised eyebrows once again during an official appearance at the Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington.

While discussing the high stakes race against China over artificial intelligence, he dropped a surprising remark about his own political future.

“All I know is I’d like to be the next president, because I’m going to make somebody look very good,” Trump declared to the room according to The Irish Star.

The casual comment immediately triggered widespread backlash online. Social media users poked fun at the declaration, pointing out that the 80 year old is already sitting in the Oval Office.

“Does he know he’s currently the president?” one critic mocked. Another poster added, “Dementia must be bad. He thinks he is in 2012.”

Eyes on 2032

The remark reignited fierce debate over the 22nd Amendment, which legally limits American presidents to two terms in office. However, Trump has repeatedly hinted at staying far past his current mandate since reclaiming the White House.

Back in May, he delivered a speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and openly teased a long future in leadership. “I’m gonna be here in ’28. Maybe I’ll be here in ’32, too,” Trump told the audience.

Critics reacted with fury to the idea of an 85 year old serving a third term. Social media users quickly brought up his felony convictions and health concerns to reject any attempt to bypass constitutional limits.

“The Constitution and his rapidly decomposing purple hands would disagree,” one furious user wrote.

Method in mind

The controversy extends beyond public rhetoric into the halls of government. Observers are increasingly worried that judicial allies might enable an extension of power.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in May, Texas Judge John George Edward Marck declined to confirm if the Constitution forbids a third presidential term.

Trump himself has previously suggested that constitutional rules are not entirely airtight. “Methods which you could do it,” Trump said last year, before adding, “It is far too early to think about it.”

For now, opponents insist the law remains clear and unyielding.

Sources: The Irish Star