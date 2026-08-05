Voters say Trump ‘hates the United States’ after filthy Oval Office comment

President Donald Trump recently sat in the Oval Office and launched a fierce verbal attack.

Patriotism usually means cheering for your home country.

Most political leaders spend their days talking up the places they govern.

But sometimes, a sitting president decides to take a much darker view of his own backyard.

A harsh assessment

President Donald Trump recently sat in the Oval Office and launched a fierce verbal attack on American communities. During a televised event on Monday, he shifted focus. He focused on cities governed by the Democratic party.

According to The Irish Star, the 80-year-old president strayed from his main topics to insult urban areas across the country. He repeatedly called these places filthy.

“What else do they have in common? They’re all dirty. They’re filthy dirty. The streets are dirty. The streets smell. Their storefronts are broken. The trees are all gross. Everything about the place is dirty. And I don’t want to mention any specific city. It’s really all of them,” Trump stated during the broadcast.

Online backlash

The sweeping insults quickly caught fire on social media. Voters and critics flocked to X to express their frustration with the harsh rhetoric.

Many users pointed out the irony of the situation. The president originally comes from New York City, and his massive real estate portfolio relies heavily on urban centers.

“Spoiler Alert: He lives in a blue city and his golf courses and hotels are in blue cities,” one critic wrote online.

Another user suggested the comments crossed a major line. “No President EVER, EVER should say this type of rhetoric. He is beyond appalling and, I think it is actually safe to say, hates the United States,” they added.

A history of tension

This recent outburst fits perfectly into a wider pattern. Since returning to the White House, Trump has regularly used his federal authority to challenge left-leaning regions, according to The Irish Star.

During his first year back in office, he deployed National Guard troops into major urban centers. He sent forces into Chicago, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. He made this military move without permission from state governors.

The financial pressure is also mounting. In May, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced a massive cut to Medicaid programs in California and Minnesota. The penalty hit one billion dollars.

Federal officials blamed the funding cuts on alleged fraud. Still, the sudden move struck many as another direct punishment for political disagreement.

Sources: The Irish Star