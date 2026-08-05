Ex-Navy SEAL delivers bad news for Putin: New maps reveal he’ll never take Donetsk

Finding enough willing soldiers is only one part of the problem.

Keeping track of a modern war requires constant attention.

Front lines shift by the hour as commanders adjust their tactics to break through stubborn enemy defences.

A newly published military map offers a stark look at exactly how those daily battles are playing out on the ground.

New battle tactics

Chuck Pfarrer knows exactly what combat looks like up close. The former Navy SEAL Team 6 leader and current war correspondent just released a detailed battle map on the social media platform X according to Express.

His analysis highlights how Russian troops are currently pushing deeper into Ukraine. They are focusing heavily on the eastern Donetsk region, targeting massive industrial hubs and quiet rural communities alike.

Pfarrer notes that attacking units rely heavily on devastating weapons dropping from the sky. He wrote on X that “Russian forces continue infil of built up areas using small assault groups, supported by intense glide-bomb (KAB) and artillery fires that have reduced large portions of the city to rubble.”

A depleted army

The industrial city of Kostiantynivka sits right in the crosshairs of this latest push. Capturing this area is a crucial step for Moscow, but getting there will require an immense amount of blood and treasure.

Writing for The Kyiv Post, Pfarrer and fellow analyst Jason Jay Smart explained the tough road ahead. They pointed out that “Russia still has to seize Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk before Putin can claim control of Donetsk.”

The two experts paint a remarkably grim picture for the attacking Russian forces. They argue that “each fortress city demands an urban battle his depleted army may no longer survive.”

Supply lines collapse

Finding enough willing soldiers is only one part of the problem. Moving food, fuel, and heavy weapons to the front lines is becoming incredibly difficult for the Kremlin as the war drags on.

The analysts note that “fuel shortages, damaged refineries, depleted vehicles and collapsing supply lines now make every Russian advance harder to reinforce, connect and hold against Ukrainian counterattacks.”

Meanwhile, the sky remains full of immediate threats. Pfarrer and Smart add that “Ukrainian drones can isolate small assault groups before ammunition, water and replacements arrive, turning limited gains into exposed positions that consume the soldiers and equipment required for the next attack.”

Sources: X, The Kyiv Post, Daily Express