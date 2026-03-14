Where would be safest if WW3 began? Analysts name 11 places

As speculation about a possible World War III grows, many people are asking where the safest places in the world might be.

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According to LA.LV, analysts have identified several countries that could offer relative safety if a global war were to erupt.

What makes a country safer

Experts say certain factors increase a country’s chances of avoiding the worst impacts of a large-scale war.

These include political neutrality, geographic isolation, low military involvement and limited strategic importance.

Analysts from the Institute for Economics and Peace, cited by foreign outlet Tyla, examined these factors to identify countries that could potentially remain safer in a global conflict.

Countries considered safer

Based on those criteria, researchers identified 11 countries that might offer greater security during a worldwide conflict.

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Among the places frequently highlighted by analysts are Iceland, New Zealand, Switzerland, Bhutan, Chile, Fiji, Indonesia, Argentina, Greenland and Antarctica.

Many of these locations are geographically remote or politically neutral, making them less likely to be directly involved in large military confrontations.

Isolation as protection

Some of the territories on the list benefit from extreme isolation.

Antarctica, for example, has no permanent population apart from research staff stationed there temporarily.

Because the continent lacks military infrastructure and is far from major strategic targets, analysts say it would be unlikely to become directly involved in a global conflict.

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No place completely safe

Despite the list, experts warn that the idea of a truly safe location during a world war is relative.

A large-scale conflict involving nuclear weapons would likely have worldwide environmental, economic and humanitarian consequences.

Even countries far from battlefields could still experience disruptions to global supply chains, economic instability and potential fallout from nuclear strikes.

Sources: LA.LV, Tyla, Institute for Economics and Peace