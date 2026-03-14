The small crease on Trump’s ear makes health experts react

A small detail on Donald Trump’s ear has caught people’s attention – and once again sparked discussion about the president’s health.

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The 79-year-old U.S. president has been the subject of health speculation several times in the past, and new photos have again fueled debate.

This time, attention has focused on a small crease in his earlobe.

In medical circles, the sign is known as “Frank’s sign.” It was first described in 1973 by physician Sanders Frank and refers to a diagonal line or fold in the earlobe. Some researchers believe this fold may be linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

This is what Newsner reports. Podcast host David Pakman has also pointed out that the crease can be seen in several photos of Trump.

“But the diagonal fold that can be seen in images is very similar to what doctors sometimes look for when assessing the risk of atherosclerosis.”

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According to him, several studies over the years have suggested a connection between the so-called Frank’s sign and diseases of the blood vessels, including atherosclerosis.

Age may also explain it

At the same time, he stresses that the sign does not necessarily mean someone is ill. Many people simply develop more skin folds as they age.

Debate about Trump’s health is not new.

In recent years, photos showing bruises on his hands and videos in which the president appeared tired have repeatedly raised questions.

More recently, a red rash on his neck also drew attention when he attended a White House ceremony earlier this month. Trump’s personal physician quickly explained the cause.

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“President Trump uses a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment.”

According to the doctor, the redness was related to the skin treatment and not to any illness.

When it comes to Frank’s sign, doctors generally agree that the crease alone cannot be used to make a diagnosis. At most, it may be a signal prompting doctors to check whether there could be underlying blood vessel issues.

There is also no documentation suggesting that Donald Trump is suffering from any serious health problems.

Sources: Newsner, The New York Times, Alt om Kendte