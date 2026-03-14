Which countries has Trump attacked since he became president for the second time?

Donald Trump has repeatedly portrayed himself as a leader capable of ending wars and restoring global stability. Since returning to the White House, he has often pointed to diplomatic interventions as proof of what he calls his peace-making record.

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Yet events during his second presidency have also involved military strikes, overseas operations, and public threats directed at multiple countries, reports UNILAD.

Claims of peace

According to UNILAD, Trump has frequently argued that his leadership has prevented conflicts from escalating.

He faced criticism last year after suggesting he deserved recognition for these efforts, including the Nobel Peace Prize.

During the summer of 2025, Trump even referred to himself as the “President of Peace” following his claimed role in ending a dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote: “Just spoke to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand of Cambodia. I am pleased to announced that, after the involvement of President Donald J Trump, both Countries have reached a CEASEFIRE and PEACE.”

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Military actions

Despite those claims, several countries have faced U.S. military operations under Trump’s leadership during his second term, UNILAD reported.

Iran became a major flashpoint after joint U.S. and Israeli strikes targeted the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, in Venezuela, U.S. forces reportedly carried out a dramatic operation involving special units that captured President Nicolás Maduro. The mission was supported by naval-launched Tomahawk missiles used to disable the country’s air defenses.

Counterterror strikes

Several other operations have been framed by Washington as counterterrorism measures.

Early in 2025, Trump authorized airstrikes in Somalia against Islamic State fighters. Defending the action, he said: “The strikes destroyed the caves they live in, and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians.”

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Iraq also saw a targeted operation against ISIS militants. Trump announced the killing of a militant leader online, writing: “Today the fugitive leader of ISIS in Iraq was killed. He was relentlessly hunted down by our intrepid warfighters.”

Similar strikes were launched in Yemen against Houthi rebels after attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. Trump warned: “The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective.”

Expanding list

U.S. forces also carried out retaliatory operations in Syria as part of Operation Hawkeye Strike, launched after an ISIS ambush killed two American soldiers and a civilian interpreter in December 2025.

Nigeria was another location targeted by U.S. strikes against ISIS militants, which Trump said were aimed at protecting Christian communities.

Alongside these military operations, Trump has also issued threats toward Mexico and Colombia over drug trafficking and cartel activity.

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Greenland, a Danish territory and U.S. ally, has also been at the center of controversy after Trump repeatedly suggested the United States should acquire the Arctic island.

“I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force,” Trump said. “All the US is asking for is a place called Greenland.”

Sources: UNILAD