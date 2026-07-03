While the world braces for an economic crash, Mark Zuckerberg feeds his cows macadamia nuts and beer

While leading economists warn of a severe global recession in 2026, Mark Zuckerberg is spending millions raising beer-fed wagyu cattle on his secretive Hawaiian estate.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently revealed his latest multi-million dollar hobby. He is currently raising elite wagyu and angus cattle on his massive Hawaiian estate. While ordinary families struggle with a worsening cost of living crisis, the billionaire is busy engineering the perfect steak.

According to a recent report by Fortune, Zuckerberg operates a $300 million compound called Ko’olau Ranch. The secretive 2,300-acre property features two mansions, an underground bunker, and extensive agricultural facilities. Part of this land is dedicated entirely to growing macadamia trees just to feed his cows.

Zuckerberg claims his ultimate goal is to create the highest-quality beef in the world. He remains completely unfazed by the exorbitant costs associated with this vanity project. In fact, he even feeds the cattle his own custom-brewed beer to stimulate their immense appetites.

An out-of-touch hobby amid a global economic downturn

This extravagant agricultural experiment highlights a stark and rapidly growing wealth divide. Each of his cows consumes between 5,000 and 10,000 pounds of premium food every single year. Meanwhile, everyday citizens are being completely crushed by soaring rent, expensive utilities, and inflated grocery bills.

Global economic forecasts for 2026 paint a remarkably grim picture for the working class. The OECD recently projected a severe economic slowdown driven by ongoing geopolitical conflicts and energy shocks. This global instability is rapidly driving up inflation and pushing ordinary households to their absolute financial limits.

Yet, tech billionaires remain comfortably insulated from these harsh macroeconomic realities. While leading economists warn of a potential global recession, Zuckerberg casually dismisses his farming as a “low stakes” hobby. He has absolutely no intention of selling the meat, keeping the luxury beef exclusively for his family.

Escaping reality on an exclusive billionaire island

Zuckerberg is not the only ultra-wealthy elite buying up vast tracts of paradise. Fellow billionaires like Marc Benioff and Peter Thiel have also purchased massive compounds across the Hawaiian islands. These sprawling estates often spark fierce local controversy, with Zuckerberg’s ranch reportedly occupying a native burial site.

These wealthy executives view these isolated fortresses as a necessary escape from their corporate empires. Zuckerberg noted that his agricultural projects help him recharge and avoid burning out at work. However, the sheer scale of his relaxation methods feels completely disconnected from the struggles of average people.

Ultimately, these lavish hobbies demonstrate a profound detachment from the rest of humanity. As the global economy teeters on the brink of a severe downturn, the ultra-rich are retreating to their bunkers. For them, surviving an economic crash simply means enjoying a home-brewed beer alongside their wagyu cattle.