White House erupts after new Trump video sparks fresh health concerns

White House forced to respond after viral Trump clip sets social media ablaze

Questions surrounding President Donald Trump’s health have returned to the spotlight after newly circulated footage from North Dakota prompted another wave of online scrutiny — and an unusually blunt response from the White House.

The 80-year-old president traveled to Medora on Wednesday to attend the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Footage showing Trump walking toward and boarding his helicopter quickly spread across social media, where critics claimed his gait appeared unsteady.

White House issues blunt response

After being asked about the video by The Daily Beast, the White House dismissed the concerns in unusually forceful language.

“You must be f—ing blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

According to the outlet, the response was identical to one reportedly used by the administration in reply to similar health questions last year.

Trump’s physical condition has remained a recurring topic throughout his second term, with supporters insisting there is nothing unusual about his appearance while critics continue to analyze videos from public events.

Social media dissects every step

The latest discussion gained momentum after journalist Aaron Rupar shared the footage on X, describing Trump’s walk as resembling “a guy failing a sobriety test” before climbing into the helicopter.

Other users claimed the president appeared to drift to one side or repeatedly slapped his right leg while walking. Some suggested the movement looked deliberate, while others speculated it could indicate an underlying medical issue.

Several commenters identifying themselves as healthcare professionals also weighed in, though none offered an official medical assessment.

Supporters, meanwhile, argued that slowing down and changes in walking style are common for someone of Trump’s age and accused critics of reading too much into brief video clips.

Administration rejects health concerns

Public speculation has intensified in recent weeks following several appearances that drew renewed attention to the president’s age, including claims that he had closed his eyes for extended periods during meetings.

Trump has consistently rejected suggestions that his health is deteriorating and has repeatedly insisted he remains fit to serve.

His latest official medical evaluation reached the same conclusion.

“Remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.”

Those findings, issued by Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella after Trump’s most recent physical examination, remain the administration’s official position as online debate over the president’s condition continues.