Israeli producer of “Tehran” movie found dead in hotel

Israeli producer of Apple TV’s ‘Tehran’ found dead in Athens hotel.

Dana Eden, an executive producer of the Apple TV spy thriller Tehran, has been found dead in a hotel room in Athens. She was 52.

Greek police confirmed they discovered her body on Sunday, 15 February, after relatives raised concerns when they were unable to reach her.

Investigation underway

Eden had been in the Greek capital working on the fourth season of Tehran, which is filmed in Athens due to restrictions preventing Israelis from entering Iran.

According to Reuters, police are treating the death as a suspected suicide based on evidence and witness testimonies. Authorities have not released further details as the investigation continues.

A spokesperson for Donna and Shula Productions told the Times of Israel: “The production company wants to make it clear that the rumors of the death being criminal or nationalistic are not true and baseless. We call on the media and the public not to publish unfounded theories and to act with responsibility and sensitivity. This is a moment of immense pain for the family, friends, and colleagues. We want to preserve Dana’s dignity and her privacy.”

Tributes paid

Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, paid tribute in a statement.

“We mourn the passing of our friend and partner in a long line of productions, series and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation. Dana was among the senior figures in the Israeli television industry and was a central figure in the creation and leadership of some of the corporation’s most prominent and influential productions.”

“Her professional work, uncompromising commitment and love of creation have left a deep mark on the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation.”

Eden previously won an Emmy Award for her work on Tehran. In her acceptance speech, she highlighted the show’s broader message.

“Tehran is not only an espionage series. It’s also about understanding the human behind your enemy. I hope we can walk together, the Iranians and the Israelis, in Jerusalem and in Tehran – as friends, and not as enemies.”

Tehran follows a Mossad agent attempting to infiltrate Iran’s regime. The fourth season was in production at the time of Eden’s death.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support services are available in many countries, including suicide prevention hotlines and mental health organisations.

Sources: Reuters, Kan, Times of Israel