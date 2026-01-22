White House confirms Trump plans weekly campaign trips before midterms

Donald Trump is preparing to take his campaign message directly to voters as the United States approaches crucial midterm elections.

The White House says the president will begin a regular schedule of travel across the country.

The move signals an early and intensive effort to mobilize Republican support before Americans return to the polls in November.

Campaign on the road

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Trump will start traveling weekly around the United States to campaign ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The plan was confirmed by US officials and reported by the EFE and Agerpres news agencies.

Trump’s first trip is scheduled for next week, with a visit to Iowa.

The state carries symbolic weight in American politics because it hosts the first presidential primary elections every four years.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said the president’s speech in Iowa will concentrate on economic policy and energy issues, areas the administration sees as central to its domestic agenda.

Administration steps up

Wiles also told reporters that Trump’s travel schedule will be sustained throughout the campaign period.

Alongside the president’s appearances, senior members of his administration are expected to step up their political activity across the country.

The White House had already signaled this approach in December, when Wiles said Trump intended to play an active role in the midterm campaign.

She added that the president wants to organize a large Republican convention before the vote, modeled on the event held for his presidential nomination.

High stakes vote

Americans will vote on November 3 to renew all seats in the House of Representatives and one third of the Senate.

Elections will also be held for 36 governorships and numerous local offices.

For Trump, the outcome will shape the second half of his term. Republicans currently hold only a narrow majority in Congress, leaving control of the legislature at risk.

At the same time, Democrats are intensifying their criticism of the administration. They argue that living standards have declined, pointing to rising housing and healthcare costs.

Some of Trump’s own supporters have voiced frustration as well, accusing the president of focusing too heavily on foreign policy while domestic concerns remain unresolved.

Sources: EFE, Agerpres, White House briefings, Hotnews