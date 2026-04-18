Australia prosecutes first deepfake pornography case

A court case in Australia is drawing attention to the growing misuse of artificial intelligence, after a teenager admitted to creating and sharing manipulated sexual images.

The case is believed to be the first of its kind under new national laws targeting deepfake abuse.

First prosecution

According to the BBC, 19-year-old William Hamish Yeates pleaded guilty to offences linked to creating and distributing deepfake pornography.

He is the first person charged under legislation that criminalises the manipulation of sexual images without consent, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison.

Yeates did not comment as he left court and is due to return for sentencing at a later hearing.

Charges reduced

Prosecutors initially brought 20 charges, but some were withdrawn after the guilty plea.

The remaining offences include creating or altering sexual material without consent, distributing it, and using online services in a harassing or offensive way.

The court heard the images were shared across multiple social media accounts without the victim’s permission.

Growing threat

Experts say the case highlights a wider issue linked to the rapid rise of AI-generated content.

Australia’s eSafety Commission has warned that manipulated explicit material is increasing sharply online.

“It’s a bit shocking to note that pornographic videos make up 98% of the deepfake material currently online and 99% of that imagery is of women and girls,” said eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant.

Wider concerns

Authorities say deepfake pornography is becoming a major form of image-based abuse, often targeting women and young people.

The case is expected to set a precedent as governments and regulators attempt to respond to the growing risks posed by AI misuse.

Sources: BBC



