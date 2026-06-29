Name Donald falls to 690th place amid president’s record low approval

Naming a child is a deeply personal decision that often tracks shifting cultural values.

Over time, certain monikers lose their appeal as public perceptions evolve. Now, a traditional name that once dominated American nurseries has plummeted to an unprecedented low, reports The Irish Star.

Historical name crash

The moniker Donald has officially lost its charm for American parents. According to a report by The Irish Star, fresh data from the Social Security Administration reveals that the name has sunk to its least popular point in U.S. history.

Reviewing the figures, a data analysis by NOTUS showed that fewer than 400 babies received the name last year. This decline places Donald at a distant 690th on the national popularity list.

The trend marks a massive departure from the past. Mirror US reported that the name peaked in 1934, when over 30,400 American newborns shared it, remaining inside the top 100 through 1990.

The Trump effect

The steady downward slide surprisingly tracks Donald Trump’s multi-decade rise in public life. In 2004, when The Apprentice debuted, the name still held the 263rd spot. Later, his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 saw the name drop to 415th, a decline that accelerated to 489th by his 2016 election victory. Even in his stronghold state of Florida, only 21 infants were named Donald during his second year in office.

This aversion in the nursery mirrors a sharper, more immediate shift in public opinion. The branding issue clearly extends past birth certificates and straight into recent political data. Widespread backlash over the recent war with Iran has heavily damaged the president’s approval ratings during his second term.

Falling approval numbers

A June poll by the American Research Group showed that 66 percent of respondents disapprove of Trump’s performance. Only 30 percent expressed approval, which marks an all-time low for the pollster.

Financial worries fuel much of this dissatisfaction. Economic anxieties also showed up in a separate PBS News, NPR, and Marist poll, where 60 percent of citizens disapproved of Trump’s economic management.

The administration has largely brushed off these concerns. Despite soaring consumer prices across the country, Trump recently shrugged off the issue by stating, “I love the inflation.”

Sources: The Irish Star, NOTUS, Mirror US, American Research Group, PBS News, NPR, Marist