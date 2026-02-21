World’s worst shark hotspots revealed — and it’s not Australia

While Australia is often associated with dangerous wildlife, the latest figures point elsewhere.

Has identified the areas of the world where shark attacks are most common, with one US state leading the rankings.

Florida leads

According to the International Shark Attack Files’ annual report, cited by the Daily Mail and reported by UNILAD, 65 unprovoked shark attacks were recorded globally in 2025.

Although that number is below the 10-year average of 72, fatalities were higher than usual. Nine people died, compared with an average of six.

The United States accounted for 25 of the reported bites, representing 38 percent of the global total. Of those, 11 incidents occurred in Florida alone, equal to 17 percent of all attacks worldwide.

More than half of Florida’s cases were concentrated in Volusia County on the state’s east-central coast.

Australia’s toll

While the US recorded the most overall attacks, Australia reported the highest number of fatalities.

Despite accounting for 32 percent of total attacks, the country represented 56 percent of the deaths, according to the report.

The statistics only include so-called “unprovoked” incidents, meaning the person did not intentionally approach or interact with the shark.

Why attacks happen

Only a small number of shark species are considered dangerous to humans, primarily Great White, Bull and Tiger sharks.

These large predators often inhabit coastal waters where food sources such as seals, sea lions and turtles are abundant. As a result, they are more likely to encounter swimmers and surfers.

Experts note that many incidents involve what is described as an “exploratory” bite, as sharks use their mouths to investigate unfamiliar objects. However, even a single bite from a large shark can cause severe or fatal injuries.

Sources: UNILAD, Daily Mail, International Shark Attack Files