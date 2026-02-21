Taiwan president keeps composure after man vomits at temple

A ceremonial visit meant to celebrate the Lunar New Year took an unexpected turn in southern Taiwan. What followed was a brief but startling interruption that quickly drew public attention.

A festive temple gathering in southern Taiwan fell quiet for a few uneasy moments this week when a public appearance by President William Lai was abruptly disrupted.

Incense smoke curled above the crowd at Tainan’s Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple, where Lai had joined local officials to mark the Lunar New Year. Temple tours are a staple of Taiwan’s political calendar, particularly during major holidays and election cycles, offering leaders a chance to connect with voters in highly symbolic settings.

During the event on Feb. 18, temple chairman Lin Pei-huo suddenly became unwell. Video published by The Sun captured the moment the ceremony faltered, with Lin vomiting while standing beside the president. Some of it reached the president’s shoulder.

A ripple of murmurs moved through the audience as aides stepped forward and the programme paused.

Explanation and apology

Lin later apologised for the interruption, saying members of his family had recently been ill and that he appeared to have fallen sick as well.

“I’m really sorry I couldn’t help it,” he said.

Singaporean outlet Mothership reported that Lai addressed the crowd after order was restored, explaining that several of Lin’s relatives had contracted norovirus and that the chairman may have been infected by that. He added that Lin’s condition had stabilised.

Norovirus, a highly contagious stomach virus that spreads easily in cooler months and crowded environments, can trigger sudden nausea and vomiting.

Measured reaction

Before entering politics, Lai trained and worked as a physician, a background that has frequently shaped his public messaging on health issues.

According to The Sun, he checked on Lin following the incident and helped ensure he received attention.

Although the disruption was brief, it unfolded in front of worshippers and cameras during one of the year’s most visible outreach moments.

The event resumed shortly afterwards, and attention quickly turned to how calmly it had been handled.

Sources: The Sun; Mothership