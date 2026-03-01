Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant left with just 22 licensed operators

An international legal complaint has been filed over the detention of Ukrainian nuclear workers at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia power plant, as concerns grow about safety and staffing levels at the facility.

At a Feb. 23 briefing in Kyiv organized by Legal Action Worldwide, representatives of Ukraine’s state nuclear operator Energoatom detailed what they described as unlawful arrests and intimidation of employees, according to reporting by The Kyiv Independent.

Legal Action And Abuse Claims

Legal Action Worldwide said it had submitted a complaint to the United Nations on behalf of 10 detained plant workers, calling for their release and an independent investigation.

Energoatom has documented 14 employees in long-term detention, with 10 reportedly sentenced by Russian authorities to prison terms of between five and 25 years on charges such as espionage and sabotage.

An investigation by the Ukrainian NGO Truth Hounds found that at least 78 plant employees have been detained and subjected to abuse, including electrocution and starvation. During the briefing, Roman Koval of Truth Hounds alleged that Rosatom staff assisted Russia’s Federal Security Service in interrogations.

Alina Grigoras of the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said accountability efforts are ongoing despite slow progress. “The wheels of justice are turning very slowly, but they are turning. Even if we cannot bring people home today, it’s still important to work together to document so that there is evidence in the future when there is a trial,” she said.

Safety And Staffing Concerns

Beyond the legal cases, Energoatom warned that the plant is operating with far fewer licensed specialists than required. Before Russia’s seizure of the site in March 2022, 159 certified operators were authorized to run its six reactors, which previously generated more than a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity.

Now, only 22 licensed reactor operators remain at the facility, company representatives said. Viacheslav Huba, chief consultant to Energoatom’s head, described the situation as a critical shortage.

“This demonstrates a severe shortage of qualified personnel. For six power units, at least three licensed operators must be on shift at any given time to ensure safety,” Huba said.

He noted that reactor operators require years of specialized training, making rapid replacement impossible.

Uncertain Future

Russia has attempted to bring the plant under the control of its state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, and to link it to the Russian energy grid. The International Atomic Energy Agency has previously warned that restarting the facility could pose serious risks, particularly after the destruction of the Kakhovka reservoir that once supplied cooling water.

A U.S.-backed proposal floated last year suggested possible joint management involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia, but Ukrainian officials have rejected the idea.

The Zaporizhzhia plant remains Europe’s largest nuclear facility, and its status continues to feature in diplomatic discussions surrounding the war.

Sources: The Kyiv Independent, Energoatom, Legal Action Worldwide, Truth Hounds, UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine