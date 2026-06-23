Kasparov predicts total failure for the current leadership in Moscow.

When a massive crisis drags on for years, it slowly eats away at the foundation of the country fighting it.

Citizens start looking around, wondering how much longer the current reality can hold together. Eventually, cracks appear that no amount of state control can hide.

A crumbling foundation

The military campaign in Ukraine is now grinding through its fourth grueling year. As the fighting stretches on, observers are starting to ask serious questions about what happens next.

A prominent voice against the Kremlin believes the current government simply cannot survive the long-term fallout. Russian opposition leader Garry Kasparov predicts a massive national transformation is on the horizon.

He insists the ultimate outcome of the conflict will directly dictate the fate of the current leadership. Kasparov recently shared his stark vision during an interview reported by the Ukrainian news outlet Dialog.ua, according to LA.LV.

The famous chess grandmaster feels absolutely certain. He expects the ongoing war will trigger a devastating shock to the entire political system.

Destined for the dustbin

Kasparov predicts total failure for the current leadership in Moscow. He thinks a massive social upheaval is just a matter of time once the fighting stops.

“I think that the end of the war, and I have no doubt that it will be negative for the Putin regime, will become a catalyst for change: either for major social change or for the collapse of the entire system,” he stated, as reported by Dialog.ua.

The activist describes the Russian political setup as deeply flawed and entirely disconnected from the modern world.

“This system is so rotten, so corrupt, and so out of step with its time that it belongs in the dustbin of history,” Kasparov emphasized to Dialog.ua.

Losing central control

Looking ahead, the activist sees a very real chance that the sprawling nation could fracture. Regions might simply break away and forge their own separate paths.

He argues that the historic imperial structure is entirely doomed. The moment central authorities lose their iron grip, local leaders will likely seize their chance for independence.

The final outcome on the battlefield will spark a massive chain reaction back home. And when that domino falls, Kasparov believes the Kremlin will find itself completely powerless to stop the coming collapse, LA.LV reports.

Sources: LA.LV, Dialog.ua