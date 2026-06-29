Trump seems to be reviving the “Red Scare” ahead of the midterms

The president seems to be reviving a 70-year-old strategy.

With the midterm elections approaching, Donald Trump is searching for a political reset.

He has launched a fierce new rhetorical campaign, using recent progressive victories in New York to attack the entire Democratic Party.

On Friday, Trump took his message to religious conservatives at the Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington. He warned of a rising political danger. Democratic socialists winning local primaries, he argued, threaten the nation.

“These are hard-core, godless Communists,” Trump wrote earlier on Truth Social. He later repeated the phrase to the crowd. He claimed the movement is “the Greatest Threat to our Country since its Founding 250 years ago!”

Then, on Sunday, June 28, Trump took to Truth Social once again, calling the Democratic mayoral nominee in Washington, D.C., a “communist.”

“Many people, including myself, have worked long and hard to get it there, and we will not let it be destroyed by a Communist adherent who has no intention to, MAKE WASHINGTON GREAT AGAIN!” Trump ended the post.

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Shifting the blame

For months, Republican strategists have worried about voters angry over soaring prices and foreign wars. Then came a political lifeline. The rise of progressives like New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani allows them to paint the entire opposition as extreme.

Trump called the progressive winners “very troubling people” who hate the nation. “The Democratic Party is in big trouble,” he told the crowd, adding that “this is not stopping with New York.”

The president also framed the political fight in dramatic spiritual terms, warning that a leftist victory would completely destroy religious freedom. “They will close your churches in this country,” Trump said.

Reviving a 70-year-old strategy

This rhetoric seems to echo the playbook of the 1950s Second Red Scare. Back then, Senator Joseph McCarthy rose to infamy by deploying the exact same brand of hyper-charged labeling to target his political opponents.

The strategic mechanics of McCarthyism relied on public accusation and guilt by association rather than factual evidence.

By painting local progressives as a monolithic threat to the republic, Trump seems to mimic McCarthy’s old trick of creating a phantom internal enemy.