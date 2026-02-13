Andrew forced into humbling new chapter after royal eviction

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has begun a new chapter away from Royal Lodge.

Life has changed dramatically for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Once a senior royal living in a 31-bedroom estate, he is now adjusting to a far quieter existence in Norfolk.

On Feb. 2, 2026, Andrew left Royal Lodge months after King Charles III ordered him to vacate the property.

According to The Sun, the move took place “under the cover of darkness” as fresh headlines emerged following the U.S. Department of Justice’s release of additional Epstein-related documents.

The relocation came earlier than originally expected. Buckingham Palace had indicated he would leave Royal Lodge in April 2026, but mounting pressure appears to have accelerated the timeline.

An anonymous source told The Sun: “He had planned to cling on at Royal Lodge a little longer but with the latest batch of Epstein files it was made clear to him that it was time to go.”

Royal response

Senior royals have publicly addressed the controversy. During an interview with CNN, Prince Edward said: “I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this?”

“A lot of victims in this,” he added.

According to the BBC, a spokesperson for Prince William and Catherine said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

King Charles III also issued a statement, saying the monarchy stands “ready to support” police if approached by Thames Valley Police.

Downsized life

Andrew is currently staying at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate while renovations are completed at Marsh Farm, a five-bedroom property nearby.

The Sun reported that many of his long-serving staff have been let go, with some offered severance packages.

“Because the lease to Royal Lodge was handed back, they also lost their homes,” a source told the paper.

Another insider described the situation as leaving him with “a skeleton staff at best.”

A surprising change

Staff at Sandringham have reportedly been told they are not required to work for him if they feel uncomfortable. One source said there is “a lot of disquiet as he is now a total pariah.”

With fewer aides and a reduced household, Andrew may face everyday tasks he previously never handled himself.

“It’s possible for the first time in his life he will have to open the front door to people himself,” a source told The Sun.

Once settled at Marsh Farm, Andrew will reportedly be responsible for hiring and paying his own staff.

Sources: BBC, CNN, The Sun