Kate Middleton had reservations about taking Princess of Wales title from Diana

More than two decades after Princess Diana’s death, her legacy continues to shape the British monarchy.

The title of Princess of Wales remains deeply connected to her memory, carrying emotional weight for the public and the royal family alike.

Now, a new biography suggests that stepping into that role was not a simple transition for Kate Middleton.

A Title With History

In his upcoming book William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story, published March 10, author Russell Myers examines the period following Queen Elizabeth’s death in 2022 and the shift in royal responsibilities that followed.

When King Charles III delivered his first address as monarch, he confirmed that Prince William and his wife would become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” the King said at the time.

Although the decision had reportedly been discussed in advance, Myers writes that Catherine was uneasy about adopting a title so strongly associated with Diana.

Private Reservations

According to the biography, palace insiders said the Princess of Wales understood the historical significance of the role but was determined to shape it in her own way.

“Courtiers said that while Catherine had a full appreciation ofthe history associated with the role, she was determined to findher own path,” Myers writes.

He adds that she “had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public’s exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death.”

A former senior aide to the couple told Myers, “This tells you how considered she is.”

The aide continued: “She is benevolent with her intentions, but also wishes to carve out her own role for both herself and her family, which in many ways looks very different to how generationsof royals have acted in the past.”

Balancing Legacy and Future

The former aide also said there was “a bit of convincing” before Catherine agreed to take on the title, acknowledging that comparisons with Diana were inevitable.

At the same time, royal sources previously told PEOPLE that William and Kate were focused on “deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time.”

Kate has frequently honored Diana in subtle ways, including wearing her engagement ring.

“Same ring,” she said during a 2023 walkabout in Wales. “And exactly the same — the same size.”

She has also spoken warmly about her late mother-in-law, saying she was “honored” to wear the ring and describing Diana as a “brilliant” grandmother.

“We miss her every day,” the Princess of Wales said.

Sources: PEOPLE, William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story by Russell Myers