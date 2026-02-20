Russian Olympic athlete has her apartment seized and given to a soldier

According to the athlete, she was left in the dark about the decision.

A housing dispute involving a prominent Russian athlete has sparked debate over state support programs.

Officials say the decision followed existing rules, but the athlete insists she was left in the dark.

So, what is going on?

Russian long jumper Darya Klishina has been stripped of an apartment she received under a regional athlete support scheme. The property in her hometown of Tver has reportedly been reassigned to a soldier.

Authorities cited her limited sporting activity within Russia as grounds for the move. Klishina has trained in the United States since 2013.

The case has drawn national attention, raising questions about how such benefits are administered and enforced.

Official response

According to Polish outlet, O2, State Duma deputy Svetlana Zhurova defended the regulations governing the housing program. She suggested the athlete may not have fulfilled all required obligations.

“Maybe she didn’t pay her utility bills or taxes, or she transferred the apartment to someone else,” Zhurova said.

Her remarks added to public debate about whether the rules were applied appropriately in Klishina’s case.

Klishina denies

The apartment had been awarded to Klishina in 2011 on the condition it would become her property if she met set criteria, including competing at the Olympic Games or winning an international medal.

According to O2, Klishina said she had sought guidance at the time and was assured the flat would eventually be transferred to her ownership.

“Now they call me homeless. I don’t have a residence permit,” Kliszyna said, adding that the decision to revoke her keys was sudden and made without prior notice.

Suspended from 2016 Olympics

During the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Daya Klishna was suspended from the games, a source told Reuters at the time.

According to The Irish Times, no details regarding the suspension was made available at the time, but it was later reported, that the suspension was connected with breach of anti-doping rules.

Klishna appealed the suspension, with was upheld, and she continued to finish ninth in the long jump finals.

Sources: EADaily, statements by Svetlana Zhurova, O2.pl, The Irish Times, Reuters