Tesla sets Cybercab price target below $30,000

Tesla plans to offer its upcoming Cybercab model for $30,000 or less, according to CEO Elon Musk.

Others are reading now

Tesla plans to offer its upcoming Cybercab model for $30,000 or less, according to CEO Elon Musk. The update was shared in a post on the social media platform X.

At the same time, Musk stated that the first vehicle has now been produced at the company’s factory in Texas. The announcement provides new details about both pricing and timing for Tesla’s dedicated robotaxi.

Pricing and expected launch

Musk said the goal is to keep the Cybercab priced at no more than $30,000. He added that the vehicle is expected to become available by 2027.

The information was posted in response to a user on X. No details were provided about when orders may open or how the rollout will take place.

First vehicle produced in Texas

According to Musk, the first Cybercab has rolled off the production line at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas.

Also read

It is not clear how many vehicles have been built so far or when production is expected to increase. No delivery dates have been announced.

Designed as a self-driving robotaxi

The Cybercab has been introduced as an all-electric robotaxi without a steering wheel or pedals. The vehicle is intended to operate without a human driver.

Tesla has for several years highlighted autonomous driving technology as a key part of its long-term strategy.

Reference to earlier price discussion

In his post, Musk also referred to a previous public discussion about whether Tesla could deliver the vehicle at the stated price point. That exchange included comments from YouTuber Marques Brownlee.

Musk reiterated that the target remains $30,000 or less. No additional technical specifications were released in connection with the announcement.

Also read

Source: Fox Business