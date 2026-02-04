Leaked military document says Vietnam fears ‘second US invasion’

Donald Trump’s actions since returning to office have raised concerns well beyond the United States.

His administration has detained Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in New York and openly threatened to seize Greenland,

Now a leaked Vietnamese military document suggests Hanoi is considering the possibility of a future conflict with the US.

Second invasion plan

The Daily Express reported that a leaked Vietnamese military analysis claims Vietnam could face a second US-led invasion under Donald Trump, describing an imagined campaign involving the US and allied forces.

The document, titled “The Second US Invasion Plan,” was leaked by the human rights group Project88 on Tuesday, February 3, according to the report.

It describes the US promotion of “freedom and democracy” as part of a strategy to maintain influence in the region.

Scenario and weapons

According to the Daily Express, the assessment suggests Vietnam’s military fears an attack could be ordered if Hanoi refuses to join a “plan to encircle and contain China”.

In the scenario outlined, Tomahawk missiles, drones, ship artillery and helicopters would be deployed.

The article also said the document claims that if an invasion failed, the US may deploy “biochemical and tactical nuclear weapons” against Vietnam.

The report said the document urges Vietnam’s military to revise its combat plans to prepare for such contingencies.

Project88 claims

Project88 said it obtained the plan from a reliable source and independently verified that the document existed, the Daily Express reported.

Ben Swanton, co-director of Project88, said the analysis “makes clear that Vietnam’s undisclosed national security policy is based on at least four key tenets: the US is a threat, the Indo-Pacific strategy is a new form of colonial domination, human rights and democracy promotion is an attempt to undermine the CPV, and Vietnam is linked to a shared fate with China.”

He continued his analysis:

“These positions overturn more than a decade of America’s Vietnam policy, which was buttressed by uncritical media coverage, and which was premised on the idea that Vietnam could be courted to join an anti-China coalition.”

Greenland backdrop

The Daily Express linked the leak to wider tensions after Trump’s comments about Greenland and Arctic security.

Last month, Trump said:

“We are going to do something in Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour”.

The report said Trump later backed down on using military force after strong rebuttals from NATO allies.

