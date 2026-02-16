Meghan Markle mocked on major tv show

Commentators take aim at Meghan Markle’s Netflix series and business venture.

Meghan Markle has once again found herself under the spotlight, this time following sharp criticism on television in both Australia and the United States.

The latest commentary focuses on her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and remarks she made years ago about not researching the Royal Family before marrying Prince Harry.

Criticism on air

The latest controversy began on Sky News Australia, where presenter Caleb Bond criticised Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan and her associated product line.

“If you’ve watched that series she put out on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, you probably haven’t seen it. Don’t waste your time, I tried it out just so I could tell you it’s a load of c**p,” Bond said during the broadcast.

He also questioned the success of her As Ever brand, claiming that products such as jam were not selling and were being stored in large quantities.

According to comments cited on the programme, as many as 137,465 jars were allegedly in storage, with staff said to be taking items for free.

One unnamed source claimed: “Apparently, there are two storage rooms packed with As ever product. They’re literally just giving it away to employees. One (staffer) walked out with 10 products for free.”

Another added: “There’s so much overstock.”

Neither Netflix nor Meghan has publicly responded to the claims.

When As Ever launched in April 2025, initial reports suggested that its first collection, including raspberry jam and wildflower honey, sold out within an hour.

Reality TV reference

Separately, Meghan’s 2021 comments about not researching the Royal Family before dating Prince Harry resurfaced during a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Actress Jennifer Tilly referenced the duchess while discussing her own habit of searching people online.

“Even the people in the group that are saying, ’Oh, I never Google anyone,’ We all Google everybody. It’s like Meghan Markle saying, ’I never Googled Prince Harry before I dated him,’ it’s like Meghan, please,” Tilly said.

The remark referred to Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, when she said: “I didn’t do any research about what that would mean. I didn’t feel any need to, because everything I needed to know, he was sharing with me. Everything we thought I needed to know, he was telling me.”

Prince Harry later addressed the subject in his memoir Spare, writing: “She definitely hadn’t googled us.”

