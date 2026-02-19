“No special treatment” for Andrew Mountbatten in custody, police says

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor will not receive any special treatment while in police custody following his arrest.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been taken into police custody on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest took place on February 19, his 66th birthday, and officers say he will not receive preferential treatment while detained.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said: “As part of the investigation, we have today arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.”

The force added: “We will not be naming the arrested man, as per national guidance. Please also remember that this case is now active so care should be taken with any publication to avoid being in contempt of court.”

Custody conditions

According to BBC Radio 5 Live, policing commentator Danny Shaw outlined what typically follows such an arrest.

He said suspects can generally be held for questioning for up to 24 hours before being charged or released pending further inquiries. In certain circumstances, detention can be extended to a maximum of 96 hours, but only with approval from senior officers and a magistrate.

Shaw noted there would be “no special treatment for him,” explaining that he would be placed in a standard custody cell equipped with “a bed and a toilet.”

Legal threshold

Police have not detailed the specific grounds for the arrest or confirmed whether Andrew has been interviewed under caution.

The development comes amid renewed scrutiny of his past associations, including links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which he has previously “strongly denied” any wrongdoing over.

Explaining the alleged offence, Judge Simarjot Singh, managing partner at Judge Law, said: “Misconduct in public office is a serious common law offence which requires prosecutors to show that a public officer deliberately breached their duty in a way that represents a serious abuse of public trust.

“It is not enough for there to have been an error of judgment – the conduct must be wilful and sufficiently serious.”

He added: “Prosecutors would need to establish intent, seriousness and whether the conduct crossed the threshold into criminal wrongdoing.

“An arrest under suspicion does not mean a charge has been brought, and it does not imply guilt. Police must gather and assess evidence before deciding whether the case meets the charging threshold.”

Investigations remain ongoing.

