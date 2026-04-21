EU targets throwaway phones with new removable battery law

Europe’s growing mountain of discarded electronics is driving a major rethink in how smartphones are built.

Europe’s growing mountain of discarded electronics is driving a major rethink in how smartphones are built.

Lawmakers are now stepping in with rules that could extend the life of millions of devices.

The changes, due to take effect in 2027, aim to make repairs easier and reduce the need for frequent upgrades.

Waste comes first

Each year, hundreds of millions of smartphones and tablets are sold across the EU, contributing to vast amounts of electronic waste.

Only a fraction is effectively recycled, leaving valuable materials lost and adding pressure on the environment.

Against this backdrop, EU policymakers have pushed forward legislation designed to keep devices in use for longer and reduce unnecessary disposal.

Batteries rethink

According to The Olive Press, the new rules will require phones and tablets to be designed so users can replace batteries themselves, without relying on technicians.

This marks a clear break from current designs, where components are often sealed in place, making simple fixes difficult.

Devices will need to allow battery removal using everyday tools, with any specific equipment supplied free if required.

Keeping devices longer

Under the same framework, manufacturers must ensure spare batteries remain accessible for years after products leave the market, supporting long-term use.

The aim is to shift consumer behaviour away from replacing entire devices when performance drops due to battery wear.

EU officials believe this could significantly reduce costs for users while also easing demand for new raw materials.

Industry impact

The regulation forms part of a broader EU push to standardise and strengthen device durability.

Software support rules already require updates for several years after a product’s final sale, while USB-C charging has been introduced across new devices.

Taken together, the measures are expected to influence global manufacturers, many of whom may adopt similar designs worldwide rather than produce region-specific models.

Sources: The Olive Press