Russia Repels Massive Drone Wave Across Multiple Regions

Air defenses were activated across several Russian regions overnight as a wave of drones was detected. Activity stretched across inland regions and the Black Sea.

Air defenses were activated across several Russian regions overnight as a wave of drones was detected. Activity stretched across inland regions and the Black Sea.

According to Voennoedelo, citing Russia’s Defense Ministry, the interceptions took place between April 20 and 21 during an overnight operation.

Widespread interceptions

The Defense Ministry said 97 fixed-wing drones were brought down between 20:00 and 07:00. The incidents spanned regions including Belgorod, Kursk, Astrakhan and others.

Additional detections were reported over Volgograd, Voronezh, Rostov, Samara and Saratov, as well as the Black Sea. The activity covered a broad geographic area.

Regional impact

In Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev said three drones were neutralised without casualties. No immediate damage was reported in preliminary assessments.

In Rostov, Governor Yuri Slyusar said more than forty drones were shot down, including over Taganrog. Debris damaged homes and disrupted a railway line near Persianovsky.

Ongoing activity

Earlier on April 20, official figures showed 33 drones intercepted between morning and afternoon. The incidents occurred over Belgorod, Kursk, Crimea and nearby waters.

Later in the day, another 22 drones were destroyed in similar areas, according to data cited by Voennoedelo. This suggests continued drone activity across the same regions.

Wider pattern

While officials reported no casualties, infrastructure disruptions were recorded in some areas. Local damage highlights the impact beyond interception figures.

The repeated incidents, based on Defense Ministry data, point to ongoing aerial pressure in these regions. Further activity may depend on how the situation develops in the coming days.

Sources: Voennoedelo, Russian Defense Ministry, regional authorities